500 Singapore dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas
Convert SGD to MVR at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SGD to MVR conversion chart
1 SGD = 11.36530 MVR
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 SGD to MVR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.7019
|12.0283
|Low
|11.3410
|11.3410
|Average
|11.5542
|11.7091
|Change
|-2.88%
|-4.02%
|View full history
1 SGD to MVR stats
The performance of SGD to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.7019 and a 30 day low of 11.3410. This means the 30 day average was 11.5542. The change for SGD to MVR was -2.88.
The performance of SGD to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.0283 and a 90 day low of 11.3410. This means the 90 day average was 11.7091. The change for SGD to MVR was -4.02.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Singapore dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
|1 SGD
|11.36530 MVR
|5 SGD
|56.82650 MVR
|10 SGD
|113.65300 MVR
|20 SGD
|227.30600 MVR
|50 SGD
|568.26500 MVR
|100 SGD
|1,136.53000 MVR
|250 SGD
|2,841.32500 MVR
|500 SGD
|5,682.65000 MVR
|1000 SGD
|11,365.30000 MVR
|2000 SGD
|22,730.60000 MVR
|5000 SGD
|56,826.50000 MVR
|10000 SGD
|113,653.00000 MVR