5 Singapore dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert SGD to MVR at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = MVR11.36 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MVR
1 SGD to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.701912.0283
Low11.341011.3410
Average11.554211.7091
Change-2.88%-4.02%
View full history

1 SGD to MVR stats

The performance of SGD to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.7019 and a 30 day low of 11.3410. This means the 30 day average was 11.5542. The change for SGD to MVR was -2.88.

The performance of SGD to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.0283 and a 90 day low of 11.3410. This means the 90 day average was 11.7091. The change for SGD to MVR was -4.02.

Track market ratesView SGD to MVR chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5360.79284.4967.2414.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,745.911.6150.83388.8527.6144.693
1 AUD0.65110,366.40.61910.51555.0034.7142.905

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollars

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 SGD11.36490 MVR
5 SGD56.82450 MVR
10 SGD113.64900 MVR
20 SGD227.29800 MVR
50 SGD568.24500 MVR
100 SGD1,136.49000 MVR
250 SGD2,841.22500 MVR
500 SGD5,682.45000 MVR
1000 SGD11,364.90000 MVR
2000 SGD22,729.80000 MVR
5000 SGD56,824.50000 MVR
10000 SGD113,649.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Singapore Dollar
1 MVR0.08799 SGD
5 MVR0.43995 SGD
10 MVR0.87990 SGD
20 MVR1.75980 SGD
50 MVR4.39951 SGD
100 MVR8.79902 SGD
250 MVR21.99755 SGD
500 MVR43.99510 SGD
1000 MVR87.99020 SGD
2000 MVR175.98040 SGD
5000 MVR439.95100 SGD
10000 MVR879.90200 SGD