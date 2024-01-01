10 Singapore dollars to Lesotho lotis

Convert SGD to LSL at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = L13.52 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:32
SGD to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LSL
1 SGD to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.581913.7609
Low13.102813.1028
Average13.383913.4824
Change1.47%-0.76%
1 SGD to LSL stats

The performance of SGD to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.5819 and a 30 day low of 13.1028. This means the 30 day average was 13.3839. The change for SGD to LSL was 1.47.

The performance of SGD to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.7609 and a 90 day low of 13.1028. This means the 90 day average was 13.4824. The change for SGD to LSL was -0.76.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 SGD13.51800 LSL
5 SGD67.59000 LSL
10 SGD135.18000 LSL
20 SGD270.36000 LSL
50 SGD675.90000 LSL
100 SGD1,351.80000 LSL
250 SGD3,379.50000 LSL
500 SGD6,759.00000 LSL
1000 SGD13,518.00000 LSL
2000 SGD27,036.00000 LSL
5000 SGD67,590.00000 LSL
10000 SGD135,180.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Singapore Dollar
1 LSL0.07398 SGD
5 LSL0.36988 SGD
10 LSL0.73975 SGD
20 LSL1.47951 SGD
50 LSL3.69877 SGD
100 LSL7.39754 SGD
250 LSL18.49385 SGD
500 LSL36.98770 SGD
1000 LSL73.97540 SGD
2000 LSL147.95080 SGD
5000 LSL369.87700 SGD
10000 LSL739.75400 SGD