100 Singapore dollars to Liberian dollars

Convert SGD to LRD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = L$136.9 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:28
SGD to LRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LRD
1 SGD to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High146.1260151.9190
Low136.8850136.8850
Average143.3351147.3439
Change-6.32%-8.73%
1 SGD to LRD stats

The performance of SGD to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 146.1260 and a 30 day low of 136.8850. This means the 30 day average was 143.3351. The change for SGD to LRD was -6.32.

The performance of SGD to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 151.9190 and a 90 day low of 136.8850. This means the 90 day average was 147.3439. The change for SGD to LRD was -8.73.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5370.79284.4847.244.464
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,752.311.6170.83388.8737.6164.696
1 AUD0.65110,362.40.61910.51554.9744.7112.905

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Liberian Dollar
1 SGD136.88500 LRD
5 SGD684.42500 LRD
10 SGD1,368.85000 LRD
20 SGD2,737.70000 LRD
50 SGD6,844.25000 LRD
100 SGD13,688.50000 LRD
250 SGD34,221.25000 LRD
500 SGD68,442.50000 LRD
1000 SGD136,885.00000 LRD
2000 SGD273,770.00000 LRD
5000 SGD684,425.00000 LRD
10000 SGD1,368,850.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 LRD0.00731 SGD
5 LRD0.03653 SGD
10 LRD0.07305 SGD
20 LRD0.14611 SGD
50 LRD0.36527 SGD
100 LRD0.73054 SGD
250 LRD1.82635 SGD
500 LRD3.65269 SGD
1000 LRD7.30538 SGD
2000 LRD14.61076 SGD
5000 LRD36.52690 SGD
10000 LRD73.05380 SGD