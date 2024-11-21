5,000 Singapore dollars to Kenyan shillings

Convert SGD to KES at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Ksh96.47 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:12
SGD to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KES
1 SGD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High98.1651100.7420
Low95.962995.9629
Average97.160498.4737
Change-1.50%-2.66%
1 SGD to KES stats

The performance of SGD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 98.1651 and a 30 day low of 95.9629. This means the 30 day average was 97.1604. The change for SGD to KES was -1.50.

The performance of SGD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 100.7420 and a 90 day low of 95.9629. This means the 90 day average was 98.4737. The change for SGD to KES was -2.66.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 SGD96.47440 KES
5 SGD482.37200 KES
10 SGD964.74400 KES
20 SGD1,929.48800 KES
50 SGD4,823.72000 KES
100 SGD9,647.44000 KES
250 SGD24,118.60000 KES
500 SGD48,237.20000 KES
1000 SGD96,474.40000 KES
2000 SGD192,948.80000 KES
5000 SGD482,372.00000 KES
10000 SGD964,744.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Singapore Dollar
1 KES0.01037 SGD
5 KES0.05183 SGD
10 KES0.10365 SGD
20 KES0.20731 SGD
50 KES0.51827 SGD
100 KES1.03654 SGD
250 KES2.59135 SGD
500 KES5.18270 SGD
1000 KES10.36540 SGD
2000 KES20.73080 SGD
5000 KES51.82700 SGD
10000 KES103.65400 SGD