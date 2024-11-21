50 Singapore dollars to Israeli new sheqels

S$1.000 SGD = ₪2.782 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:01
Updated a few seconds ago
ILS
1 SGD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.87362.9347
Low2.77862.7786
Average2.82282.8555
Change-2.91%-1.81%
1 SGD to ILS stats

The performance of SGD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8736 and a 30 day low of 2.7786. This means the 30 day average was 2.8228. The change for SGD to ILS was -2.91.

The performance of SGD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.9347 and a 90 day low of 2.7786. This means the 90 day average was 2.8555. The change for SGD to ILS was -1.81.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9491.5340.79184.4897.2374.461
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,78111.6170.83489.037.6264.7
1 AUD0.65210,380.70.61910.51655.0744.7182.908

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SGD2.78196 ILS
5 SGD13.90980 ILS
10 SGD27.81960 ILS
20 SGD55.63920 ILS
50 SGD139.09800 ILS
100 SGD278.19600 ILS
250 SGD695.49000 ILS
500 SGD1,390.98000 ILS
1000 SGD2,781.96000 ILS
2000 SGD5,563.92000 ILS
5000 SGD13,909.80000 ILS
10000 SGD27,819.60000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Singapore Dollar
1 ILS0.35946 SGD
5 ILS1.79729 SGD
10 ILS3.59458 SGD
20 ILS7.18916 SGD
50 ILS17.97290 SGD
100 ILS35.94580 SGD
250 ILS89.86450 SGD
500 ILS179.72900 SGD
1000 ILS359.45800 SGD
2000 ILS718.91600 SGD
5000 ILS1,797.29000 SGD
10000 ILS3,594.58000 SGD