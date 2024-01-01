1 Singapore dollar to Haitian gourdes

Convert SGD to HTG at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = G97.58 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to HTG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HTG
1 SGD to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High99.7922102.6480
Low97.328997.3289
Average98.6782100.2713
Change-2.17%-3.43%
View full history

1 SGD to HTG stats

The performance of SGD to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 99.7922 and a 30 day low of 97.3289. This means the 30 day average was 98.6782. The change for SGD to HTG was -2.17.

The performance of SGD to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 102.6480 and a 90 day low of 97.3289. This means the 90 day average was 100.2713. The change for SGD to HTG was -3.43.

Track market ratesView SGD to HTG chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9491.5340.79184.4917.2374.464
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,787.311.6170.83489.0677.6294.706
1 AUD0.65210,383.90.61910.51655.0934.7192.911

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 SGD97.57500 HTG
5 SGD487.87500 HTG
10 SGD975.75000 HTG
20 SGD1,951.50000 HTG
50 SGD4,878.75000 HTG
100 SGD9,757.50000 HTG
250 SGD24,393.75000 HTG
500 SGD48,787.50000 HTG
1000 SGD97,575.00000 HTG
2000 SGD195,150.00000 HTG
5000 SGD487,875.00000 HTG
10000 SGD975,750.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Singapore Dollar
1 HTG0.01025 SGD
5 HTG0.05124 SGD
10 HTG0.10249 SGD
20 HTG0.20497 SGD
50 HTG0.51243 SGD
100 HTG1.02485 SGD
250 HTG2.56213 SGD
500 HTG5.12425 SGD
1000 HTG10.24850 SGD
2000 HTG20.49700 SGD
5000 HTG51.24250 SGD
10000 HTG102.48500 SGD