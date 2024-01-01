2,000 Singapore dollars to Croatian kunas

Convert SGD to HRK at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = kn5.232 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:55
SGD to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HRK
1 SGD to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.34525.4827
Low5.21505.2150
Average5.28455.3611
Change-1.89%-3.04%
1 SGD to HRK stats

The performance of SGD to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.3452 and a 30 day low of 5.2150. This means the 30 day average was 5.2845. The change for SGD to HRK was -1.89.

The performance of SGD to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.4827 and a 90 day low of 5.2150. This means the 90 day average was 5.3611. The change for SGD to HRK was -3.04.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 SGD5.23205 HRK
5 SGD26.16025 HRK
10 SGD52.32050 HRK
20 SGD104.64100 HRK
50 SGD261.60250 HRK
100 SGD523.20500 HRK
250 SGD1,308.01250 HRK
500 SGD2,616.02500 HRK
1000 SGD5,232.05000 HRK
2000 SGD10,464.10000 HRK
5000 SGD26,160.25000 HRK
10000 SGD52,320.50000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Singapore Dollar
1 HRK0.19113 SGD
5 HRK0.95565 SGD
10 HRK1.91130 SGD
20 HRK3.82260 SGD
50 HRK9.55650 SGD
100 HRK19.11300 SGD
250 HRK47.78250 SGD
500 HRK95.56500 SGD
1000 HRK191.13000 SGD
2000 HRK382.26000 SGD
5000 HRK955.65000 SGD
10000 HRK1,911.30000 SGD