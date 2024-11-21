1 Singapore dollar to Egyptian pounds

Convert SGD to EGP at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = E£37.10 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:31
SGD to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

EGP
1 SGD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High37.418537.9750
Low36.730536.7305
Average36.959437.1926
Change0.27%-1.04%
1 SGD to EGP stats

The performance of SGD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 37.4185 and a 30 day low of 36.7305. This means the 30 day average was 36.9594. The change for SGD to EGP was 0.27.

The performance of SGD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 37.9750 and a 90 day low of 36.7305. This means the 90 day average was 37.1926. The change for SGD to EGP was -1.04.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 SGD37.10110 EGP
5 SGD185.50550 EGP
10 SGD371.01100 EGP
20 SGD742.02200 EGP
50 SGD1,855.05500 EGP
100 SGD3,710.11000 EGP
250 SGD9,275.27500 EGP
500 SGD18,550.55000 EGP
1000 SGD37,101.10000 EGP
2000 SGD74,202.20000 EGP
5000 SGD185,505.50000 EGP
10000 SGD371,011.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Singapore Dollar
1 EGP0.02695 SGD
5 EGP0.13477 SGD
10 EGP0.26953 SGD
20 EGP0.53907 SGD
50 EGP1.34767 SGD
100 EGP2.69534 SGD
250 EGP6.73835 SGD
500 EGP13.47670 SGD
1000 EGP26.95340 SGD
2000 EGP53.90680 SGD
5000 EGP134.76700 SGD
10000 EGP269.53400 SGD