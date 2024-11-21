5 Singapore dollars to Czech korunas

Convert SGD to CZK at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Kč17.90 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:24
Updated a few seconds ago
1 SGD to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.899117.8991
Low17.627217.1933
Average17.748317.5899
Change0.86%4.01%
1 SGD to CZK stats

The performance of SGD to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.8991 and a 30 day low of 17.6272. This means the 30 day average was 17.7483. The change for SGD to CZK was 0.86.

The performance of SGD to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.8991 and a 90 day low of 17.1933. This means the 90 day average was 17.5899. The change for SGD to CZK was 4.01.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 SGD17.89910 CZK
5 SGD89.49550 CZK
10 SGD178.99100 CZK
20 SGD357.98200 CZK
50 SGD894.95500 CZK
100 SGD1,789.91000 CZK
250 SGD4,474.77500 CZK
500 SGD8,949.55000 CZK
1000 SGD17,899.10000 CZK
2000 SGD35,798.20000 CZK
5000 SGD89,495.50000 CZK
10000 SGD178,991.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Singapore Dollar
1 CZK0.05587 SGD
5 CZK0.27934 SGD
10 CZK0.55869 SGD
20 CZK1.11738 SGD
50 CZK2.79344 SGD
100 CZK5.58688 SGD
250 CZK13.96720 SGD
500 CZK27.93440 SGD
1000 CZK55.86880 SGD
2000 CZK111.73760 SGD
5000 CZK279.34400 SGD
10000 CZK558.68800 SGD