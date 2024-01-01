1 Singapore dollar to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert SGD to CVE at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = Esc78.17 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:21
SGD to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CVE
1 SGD to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High78.247078.2470
Low76.940476.0660
Average77.641277.2434
Change0.38%2.68%
1 SGD to CVE stats

The performance of SGD to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 78.2470 and a 30 day low of 76.9404. This means the 30 day average was 77.6412. The change for SGD to CVE was 0.38.

The performance of SGD to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 78.2470 and a 90 day low of 76.0660. This means the 90 day average was 77.2434. The change for SGD to CVE was 2.68.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 SGD78.16710 CVE
5 SGD390.83550 CVE
10 SGD781.67100 CVE
20 SGD1,563.34200 CVE
50 SGD3,908.35500 CVE
100 SGD7,816.71000 CVE
250 SGD19,541.77500 CVE
500 SGD39,083.55000 CVE
1000 SGD78,167.10000 CVE
2000 SGD156,334.20000 CVE
5000 SGD390,835.50000 CVE
10000 SGD781,671.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Singapore Dollar
1 CVE0.01279 SGD
5 CVE0.06397 SGD
10 CVE0.12793 SGD
20 CVE0.25586 SGD
50 CVE0.63966 SGD
100 CVE1.27931 SGD
250 CVE3.19828 SGD
500 CVE6.39655 SGD
1000 CVE12.79310 SGD
2000 CVE25.58620 SGD
5000 CVE63.96550 SGD
10000 CVE127.93100 SGD