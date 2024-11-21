5 Singapore dollars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert SGD to CRC at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ₡378.6 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:21
SGD to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CRC
1 SGD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High391.8420406.2000
Low378.2510378.2510
Average385.6286394.3662
Change-3.38%-6.37%
1 SGD to CRC stats

The performance of SGD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 391.8420 and a 30 day low of 378.2510. This means the 30 day average was 385.6286. The change for SGD to CRC was -3.38.

The performance of SGD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 406.2000 and a 90 day low of 378.2510. This means the 90 day average was 394.3662. The change for SGD to CRC was -6.37.

How to convert Singapore dollars to Costa Rican colóns

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 SGD378.59100 CRC
5 SGD1,892.95500 CRC
10 SGD3,785.91000 CRC
20 SGD7,571.82000 CRC
50 SGD18,929.55000 CRC
100 SGD37,859.10000 CRC
250 SGD94,647.75000 CRC
500 SGD189,295.50000 CRC
1000 SGD378,591.00000 CRC
2000 SGD757,182.00000 CRC
5000 SGD1,892,955.00000 CRC
10000 SGD3,785,910.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Singapore Dollar
1 CRC0.00264 SGD
5 CRC0.01321 SGD
10 CRC0.02641 SGD
20 CRC0.05283 SGD
50 CRC0.13207 SGD
100 CRC0.26414 SGD
250 CRC0.66034 SGD
500 CRC1.32069 SGD
1000 CRC2.64137 SGD
2000 CRC5.28274 SGD
5000 CRC13.20685 SGD
10000 CRC26.41370 SGD