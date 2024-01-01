1 Swedish krona to Vanuatu vatus

Convert SEK to VUV at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = VT11.09 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:29
SEK to VUV conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

VUV
1 SEK to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.442511.7272
Low11.091411.0914
Average11.262211.4774
Change-2.85%-5.42%
1 SEK to VUV stats

The performance of SEK to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.4425 and a 30 day low of 11.0914. This means the 30 day average was 11.2622. The change for SEK to VUV was -2.85.

The performance of SEK to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.7272 and a 90 day low of 11.0914. This means the 90 day average was 11.4774. The change for SEK to VUV was -5.42.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Vanuatu Vatu
1 SEK11.09140 VUV
5 SEK55.45700 VUV
10 SEK110.91400 VUV
20 SEK221.82800 VUV
50 SEK554.57000 VUV
100 SEK1,109.14000 VUV
250 SEK2,772.85000 VUV
500 SEK5,545.70000 VUV
1000 SEK11,091.40000 VUV
2000 SEK22,182.80000 VUV
5000 SEK55,457.00000 VUV
10000 SEK110,914.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Swedish Krona
1 VUV0.09016 SEK
5 VUV0.45080 SEK
10 VUV0.90160 SEK
20 VUV1.80320 SEK
50 VUV4.50799 SEK
100 VUV9.01598 SEK
250 VUV22.53995 SEK
500 VUV45.07990 SEK
1000 VUV90.15980 SEK
2000 VUV180.31960 SEK
5000 VUV450.79900 SEK
10000 VUV901.59800 SEK