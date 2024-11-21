100 Swedish kronor to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert SEK to UAH at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ₴3.729 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:21
SEK to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UAH
1 SEK to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.88734.0812
Low3.72963.7296
Average3.81183.9282
Change-4.06%-7.38%
1 SEK to UAH stats

The performance of SEK to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8873 and a 30 day low of 3.7296. This means the 30 day average was 3.8118. The change for SEK to UAH was -4.06.

The performance of SEK to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0812 and a 90 day low of 3.7296. This means the 90 day average was 3.9282. The change for SEK to UAH was -7.38.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9490.7917.07911.05184.4651.3974.114
1 EUR1.05410.8337.45911.64488.9921.4724.335
1 GBP1.2641.218.95113.974106.8021.7665.202
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56111.9310.1970.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SEK3.72874 UAH
5 SEK18.64370 UAH
10 SEK37.28740 UAH
20 SEK74.57480 UAH
50 SEK186.43700 UAH
100 SEK372.87400 UAH
250 SEK932.18500 UAH
500 SEK1,864.37000 UAH
1000 SEK3,728.74000 UAH
2000 SEK7,457.48000 UAH
5000 SEK18,643.70000 UAH
10000 SEK37,287.40000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Swedish Krona
1 UAH0.26819 SEK
5 UAH1.34094 SEK
10 UAH2.68187 SEK
20 UAH5.36374 SEK
50 UAH13.40935 SEK
100 UAH26.81870 SEK
250 UAH67.04675 SEK
500 UAH134.09350 SEK
1000 UAH268.18700 SEK
2000 UAH536.37400 SEK
5000 UAH1,340.93500 SEK
10000 UAH2,681.87000 SEK