5 Swedish kronor to Serbian dinars

Convert SEK to RSD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = РСД10.07 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
SEK to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RSD
1 SEK to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.280910.4002
Low10.006810.0068
Average10.120910.2389
Change-2.06%-1.96%
1 SEK to RSD stats

The performance of SEK to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.2809 and a 30 day low of 10.0068. This means the 30 day average was 10.1209. The change for SEK to RSD was -2.06.

The performance of SEK to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4002 and a 90 day low of 10.0068. This means the 90 day average was 10.2389. The change for SEK to RSD was -1.96.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07311.04884.4581.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65289.0731.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.218.94813.978106.8511.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9410.1970.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Serbian Dinar
1 SEK10.06870 RSD
5 SEK50.34350 RSD
10 SEK100.68700 RSD
20 SEK201.37400 RSD
50 SEK503.43500 RSD
100 SEK1,006.87000 RSD
250 SEK2,517.17500 RSD
500 SEK5,034.35000 RSD
1000 SEK10,068.70000 RSD
2000 SEK20,137.40000 RSD
5000 SEK50,343.50000 RSD
10000 SEK100,687.00000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 RSD0.09932 SEK
5 RSD0.49659 SEK
10 RSD0.99318 SEK
20 RSD1.98635 SEK
50 RSD4.96588 SEK
100 RSD9.93176 SEK
250 RSD24.82940 SEK
500 RSD49.65880 SEK
1000 RSD99.31760 SEK
2000 RSD198.63520 SEK
5000 RSD496.58800 SEK
10000 RSD993.17600 SEK