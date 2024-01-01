20 Swedish kronor to Qatari rials

Convert SEK to QAR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = QR0.3310 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:49
SEK to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

QAR
1 SEK to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34560.3615
Low0.33100.3310
Average0.33830.3491
Change-4.24%-7.57%
1 SEK to QAR stats

The performance of SEK to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3456 and a 30 day low of 0.3310. This means the 30 day average was 0.3383. The change for SEK to QAR was -4.24.

The performance of SEK to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3615 and a 90 day low of 0.3310. This means the 90 day average was 0.3491. The change for SEK to QAR was -7.57.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07311.04984.4561.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65289.0631.4734.334
1 GBP1.2651.218.94813.978106.851.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9410.1970.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Qatari Rial
1 SEK0.33097 QAR
5 SEK1.65484 QAR
10 SEK3.30968 QAR
20 SEK6.61936 QAR
50 SEK16.54840 QAR
100 SEK33.09680 QAR
250 SEK82.74200 QAR
500 SEK165.48400 QAR
1000 SEK330.96800 QAR
2000 SEK661.93600 QAR
5000 SEK1,654.84000 QAR
10000 SEK3,309.68000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Swedish Krona
1 QAR3.02144 SEK
5 QAR15.10720 SEK
10 QAR30.21440 SEK
20 QAR60.42880 SEK
50 QAR151.07200 SEK
100 QAR302.14400 SEK
250 QAR755.36000 SEK
500 QAR1,510.72000 SEK
1000 QAR3,021.44000 SEK
2000 QAR6,042.88000 SEK
5000 QAR15,107.20000 SEK
10000 QAR30,214.40000 SEK