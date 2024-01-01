5 Swedish kronor to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert SEK to PYG at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ₲708.7 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
SEK to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PYG
1 SEK to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High756.2960773.3870
Low708.7190708.7190
Average729.0329746.5537
Change-5.74%-5.04%
1 SEK to PYG stats

The performance of SEK to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 756.2960 and a 30 day low of 708.7190. This means the 30 day average was 729.0329. The change for SEK to PYG was -5.74.

The performance of SEK to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 773.3870 and a 90 day low of 708.7190. This means the 90 day average was 746.5537. The change for SEK to PYG was -5.04.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07311.04584.4551.3974.11
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.64889.0661.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.218.94913.974106.8571.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.940.1970.581

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Paraguayan Guarani
1 SEK708.71900 PYG
5 SEK3,543.59500 PYG
10 SEK7,087.19000 PYG
20 SEK14,174.38000 PYG
50 SEK35,435.95000 PYG
100 SEK70,871.90000 PYG
250 SEK177,179.75000 PYG
500 SEK354,359.50000 PYG
1000 SEK708,719.00000 PYG
2000 SEK1,417,438.00000 PYG
5000 SEK3,543,595.00000 PYG
10000 SEK7,087,190.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Swedish Krona
1 PYG0.00141 SEK
5 PYG0.00706 SEK
10 PYG0.01411 SEK
20 PYG0.02822 SEK
50 PYG0.07055 SEK
100 PYG0.14110 SEK
250 PYG0.35275 SEK
500 PYG0.70550 SEK
1000 PYG1.41100 SEK
2000 PYG2.82200 SEK
5000 PYG7.05500 SEK
10000 PYG14.11000 SEK