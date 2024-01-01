50 Swedish kronor to Panamanian balboas

Convert SEK to PAB at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = B/.0.09072 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to PAB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PAB
1 SEK to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09480.0992
Low0.09070.0907
Average0.09280.0958
Change-4.31%-7.63%
View full history

1 SEK to PAB stats

The performance of SEK to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0948 and a 30 day low of 0.0907. This means the 30 day average was 0.0928. The change for SEK to PAB was -4.31.

The performance of SEK to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0992 and a 90 day low of 0.0907. This means the 90 day average was 0.0958. The change for SEK to PAB was -7.63.

Track market ratesView SEK to PAB chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9490.7917.07511.05484.4581.3974.112
1 EUR1.05410.8347.45911.65489.0391.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.218.94813.98106.8091.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9370.1970.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Panamanian Balboa
1 SEK0.09072 PAB
5 SEK0.45361 PAB
10 SEK0.90723 PAB
20 SEK1.81445 PAB
50 SEK4.53614 PAB
100 SEK9.07227 PAB
250 SEK22.68068 PAB
500 SEK45.36135 PAB
1000 SEK90.72270 PAB
2000 SEK181.44540 PAB
5000 SEK453.61350 PAB
10000 SEK907.22700 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Swedish Krona
1 PAB11.02260 SEK
5 PAB55.11300 SEK
10 PAB110.22600 SEK
20 PAB220.45200 SEK
50 PAB551.13000 SEK
100 PAB1,102.26000 SEK
250 PAB2,755.65000 SEK
500 PAB5,511.30000 SEK
1000 PAB11,022.60000 SEK
2000 PAB22,045.20000 SEK
5000 PAB55,113.00000 SEK
10000 PAB110,226.00000 SEK