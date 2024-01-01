5000 Seychellois rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert SCR to XOF at the real exchange rate

5,000 scr
222,963 xof

1.00000 SCR = 44.59260 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:13
How to convert Seychellois rupees to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SCR44.59260 XOF
5 SCR222.96300 XOF
10 SCR445.92600 XOF
20 SCR891.85200 XOF
50 SCR2229.63000 XOF
100 SCR4459.26000 XOF
250 SCR11148.15000 XOF
500 SCR22296.30000 XOF
1000 SCR44592.60000 XOF
2000 SCR89185.20000 XOF
5000 SCR222963.00000 XOF
10000 SCR445926.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Seychellois Rupee
1 XOF0.02243 SCR
5 XOF0.11213 SCR
10 XOF0.22425 SCR
20 XOF0.44850 SCR
50 XOF1.12126 SCR
100 XOF2.24252 SCR
250 XOF5.60630 SCR
500 XOF11.21260 SCR
1000 XOF22.42520 SCR
2000 XOF44.85040 SCR
5000 XOF112.12600 SCR
10000 XOF224.25200 SCR