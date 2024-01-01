50 Seychellois rupees to Philippine pesos

Convert SCR to PHP at the real exchange rate

50 scr
206.43 php

1.00000 SCR = 4.12855 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8562851.081289.60661.461621.649810.95283518.4642
1 GBP1.1678411.26265104.6451.706911.926681.1127521.5629
1 USD0.92490.791985182.8771.351851.52590.8813517.0775
1 INR0.01115990.009556150.012066110.01631150.01841160.01063440.206058

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 SCR4.12855 PHP
5 SCR20.64275 PHP
10 SCR41.28550 PHP
20 SCR82.57100 PHP
50 SCR206.42750 PHP
100 SCR412.85500 PHP
250 SCR1032.13750 PHP
500 SCR2064.27500 PHP
1000 SCR4128.55000 PHP
2000 SCR8257.10000 PHP
5000 SCR20642.75000 PHP
10000 SCR41285.50000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 PHP0.24222 SCR
5 PHP1.21108 SCR
10 PHP2.42216 SCR
20 PHP4.84432 SCR
50 PHP12.11080 SCR
100 PHP24.22160 SCR
250 PHP60.55400 SCR
500 PHP121.10800 SCR
1000 PHP242.21600 SCR
2000 PHP484.43200 SCR
5000 PHP1211.08000 SCR
10000 PHP2422.16000 SCR