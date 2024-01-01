1 thousand Seychellois rupees to Israeli new sheqels

Convert SCR to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
269.77 ils

1.00000 SCR = 0.26977 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SCR0.26977 ILS
5 SCR1.34885 ILS
10 SCR2.69770 ILS
20 SCR5.39540 ILS
50 SCR13.48850 ILS
100 SCR26.97700 ILS
250 SCR67.44250 ILS
500 SCR134.88500 ILS
1000 SCR269.77000 ILS
2000 SCR539.54000 ILS
5000 SCR1348.85000 ILS
10000 SCR2697.70000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Seychellois Rupee
1 ILS3.70687 SCR
5 ILS18.53435 SCR
10 ILS37.06870 SCR
20 ILS74.13740 SCR
50 ILS185.34350 SCR
100 ILS370.68700 SCR
250 ILS926.71750 SCR
500 ILS1853.43500 SCR
1000 ILS3706.87000 SCR
2000 ILS7413.74000 SCR
5000 ILS18534.35000 SCR
10000 ILS37068.70000 SCR