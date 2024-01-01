250 Seychellois rupees to Danish kroner

Convert SCR to DKK at the real exchange rate

250 scr
126.92 dkk

1.00000 SCR = 0.50767 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8559551.0810589.60341.461741.649070.95274518.4503
1 GBP1.1682911.26295104.681.70771.926551.1130821.5548
1 USD0.925050.791797182.88551.352151.525440.8813517.067
1 INR0.01116030.00955290.012064810.01631350.01840410.01063330.205911

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Danish Krone
1 SCR0.50767 DKK
5 SCR2.53836 DKK
10 SCR5.07671 DKK
20 SCR10.15342 DKK
50 SCR25.38355 DKK
100 SCR50.76710 DKK
250 SCR126.91775 DKK
500 SCR253.83550 DKK
1000 SCR507.67100 DKK
2000 SCR1015.34200 DKK
5000 SCR2538.35500 DKK
10000 SCR5076.71000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Seychellois Rupee
1 DKK1.96978 SCR
5 DKK9.84890 SCR
10 DKK19.69780 SCR
20 DKK39.39560 SCR
50 DKK98.48900 SCR
100 DKK196.97800 SCR
250 DKK492.44500 SCR
500 DKK984.89000 SCR
1000 DKK1969.78000 SCR
2000 DKK3939.56000 SCR
5000 DKK9848.90000 SCR
10000 DKK19697.80000 SCR