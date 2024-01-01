500 Solomon Islands dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert SBD to KZT at the real exchange rate

500 sbd
27,696.35 kzt

1.00000 SBD = 55.39270 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855381.081589.65391.462031.648750.9522918.4399
1 GBP1.1690711.26435104.8121.709211.927511.1132921.5575
1 USD0.924650.79092182.89771.351851.524510.8805517.0503
1 INR0.0111540.009540920.012063110.01630740.01839020.01062210.205679

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollars

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SBD55.39270 KZT
5 SBD276.96350 KZT
10 SBD553.92700 KZT
20 SBD1107.85400 KZT
50 SBD2769.63500 KZT
100 SBD5539.27000 KZT
250 SBD13848.17500 KZT
500 SBD27696.35000 KZT
1000 SBD55392.70000 KZT
2000 SBD110785.40000 KZT
5000 SBD276963.50000 KZT
10000 SBD553927.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 KZT0.01805 SBD
5 KZT0.09026 SBD
10 KZT0.18053 SBD
20 KZT0.36106 SBD
50 KZT0.90265 SBD
100 KZT1.80529 SBD
250 KZT4.51323 SBD
500 KZT9.02645 SBD
1000 KZT18.05290 SBD
2000 KZT36.10580 SBD
5000 KZT90.26450 SBD
10000 KZT180.52900 SBD