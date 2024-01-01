250 Saudi riyals to Egyptian pounds

Convert SAR to EGP at the real exchange rate

250 sar
2,062.97 egp

1.00000 SAR = 8.25187 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD182.9398279.051.352050.924456.0261.522190.791358
1 INR0.012056913.364490.01630160.01114530.6755020.01835290.00954136
1 PKR0.003583590.29722210.004845190.003312620.2007740.005454890.0028359
1 CAD0.73961861.3437206.3910.68369241.43781.125840.585303

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Egyptian Pound
1 SAR8.25187 EGP
5 SAR41.25935 EGP
10 SAR82.51870 EGP
20 SAR165.03740 EGP
50 SAR412.59350 EGP
100 SAR825.18700 EGP
250 SAR2062.96750 EGP
500 SAR4125.93500 EGP
1000 SAR8251.87000 EGP
2000 SAR16503.74000 EGP
5000 SAR41259.35000 EGP
10000 SAR82518.70000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Saudi Riyal
1 EGP0.12119 SAR
5 EGP0.60593 SAR
10 EGP1.21185 SAR
20 EGP2.42370 SAR
50 EGP6.05925 SAR
100 EGP12.11850 SAR
250 EGP30.29625 SAR
500 EGP60.59250 SAR
1000 EGP121.18500 SAR
2000 EGP242.37000 SAR
5000 EGP605.92500 SAR
10000 EGP1211.85000 SAR