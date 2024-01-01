1 Saudi riyal to Canadian dollars

Convert SAR to CAD at the real exchange rate

1 sar
0.36 cad

1.00000 SAR = 0.36025 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:33
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Canadian Dollar
1 SAR0.36025 CAD
5 SAR1.80125 CAD
10 SAR3.60250 CAD
20 SAR7.20500 CAD
50 SAR18.01250 CAD
100 SAR36.02500 CAD
250 SAR90.06250 CAD
500 SAR180.12500 CAD
1000 SAR360.25000 CAD
2000 SAR720.50000 CAD
5000 SAR1801.25000 CAD
10000 SAR3602.50000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 CAD2.77585 SAR
5 CAD13.87925 SAR
10 CAD27.75850 SAR
20 CAD55.51700 SAR
50 CAD138.79250 SAR
100 CAD277.58500 SAR
250 CAD693.96250 SAR
500 CAD1387.92500 SAR
1000 CAD2775.85000 SAR
2000 CAD5551.70000 SAR
5000 CAD13879.25000 SAR
10000 CAD27758.50000 SAR