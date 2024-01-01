10 thousand Rwandan francs to Aruban florins

Convert RWF to AWG at the real exchange rate

10,000 rwf
14.04 awg

1.00000 RWF = 0.00140 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8575851.0797589.57231.456261.647090.95216518.381
1 GBP1.1660711.25905104.4461.698081.92061.1102921.4333
1 USD0.926150.79425182.95651.34871.525440.8818517.0234
1 INR0.01116420.009574290.012054510.01625790.01838840.01063030.205209

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Aruban Florin
1 RWF0.00140 AWG
5 RWF0.00702 AWG
10 RWF0.01404 AWG
20 RWF0.02808 AWG
50 RWF0.07020 AWG
100 RWF0.14039 AWG
250 RWF0.35098 AWG
500 RWF0.70196 AWG
1000 RWF1.40392 AWG
2000 RWF2.80784 AWG
5000 RWF7.01960 AWG
10000 RWF14.03920 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Rwandan Franc
1 AWG712.29100 RWF
5 AWG3561.45500 RWF
10 AWG7122.91000 RWF
20 AWG14245.82000 RWF
50 AWG35614.55000 RWF
100 AWG71229.10000 RWF
250 AWG178072.75000 RWF
500 AWG356145.50000 RWF
1000 AWG712291.00000 RWF
2000 AWG1424582.00000 RWF
5000 AWG3561455.00000 RWF
10000 AWG7122910.00000 RWF