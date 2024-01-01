1 Russian ruble to Sierra Leonean leones

Convert RUB to SLL at the real exchange rate

1 rub
244.30 sll

1.00000 RUB = 244.29700 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8568651.080689.63211.456381.647380.95193518.3936
1 GBP1.1670411.2611104.6041.699651.922561.1109521.4661
1 USD0.92540.792959182.94661.347751.524510.8809517.0217
1 INR0.01115670.009559870.01205610.01624840.01837940.01062070.205213

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 RUB244.29700 SLL
5 RUB1221.48500 SLL
10 RUB2442.97000 SLL
20 RUB4885.94000 SLL
50 RUB12214.85000 SLL
100 RUB24429.70000 SLL
250 RUB61074.25000 SLL
500 RUB122148.50000 SLL
1000 RUB244297.00000 SLL
2000 RUB488594.00000 SLL
5000 RUB1221485.00000 SLL
10000 RUB2442970.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Russian Ruble
1 SLL0.00409 RUB
5 SLL0.02047 RUB
10 SLL0.04093 RUB
20 SLL0.08187 RUB
50 SLL0.20467 RUB
100 SLL0.40934 RUB
250 SLL1.02334 RUB
500 SLL2.04669 RUB
1000 SLL4.09338 RUB
2000 SLL8.18676 RUB
5000 SLL20.46690 RUB
10000 SLL40.93380 RUB