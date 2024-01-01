10 Russian rubles to Moroccan dirhams

Convert RUB to MAD at the real exchange rate

10 rub
1.09 mad

1.00000 RUB = 0.10895 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85661.0798589.58621.456881.6480.95216518.3931
1 GBP1.1674111.26065104.5861.700811.923921.1115621.4727
1 USD0.926050.793242182.96171.349151.526140.8817517.033
1 INR0.01116240.009561540.012053810.01626230.01839570.01062840.205312

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Moroccan Dirham
1 RUB0.10895 MAD
5 RUB0.54473 MAD
10 RUB1.08945 MAD
20 RUB2.17890 MAD
50 RUB5.44725 MAD
100 RUB10.89450 MAD
250 RUB27.23625 MAD
500 RUB54.47250 MAD
1000 RUB108.94500 MAD
2000 RUB217.89000 MAD
5000 RUB544.72500 MAD
10000 RUB1089.45000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Russian Ruble
1 MAD9.17897 RUB
5 MAD45.89485 RUB
10 MAD91.78970 RUB
20 MAD183.57940 RUB
50 MAD458.94850 RUB
100 MAD917.89700 RUB
250 MAD2294.74250 RUB
500 MAD4589.48500 RUB
1000 MAD9178.97000 RUB
2000 MAD18357.94000 RUB
5000 MAD45894.85000 RUB
10000 MAD91789.70000 RUB