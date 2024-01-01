1 Russian ruble to Lesotho lotis

Convert RUB to LSL at the real exchange rate

1 rub
0.21 lsl

1.00000 RUB = 0.20593 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9261.349257.19740.7933051.526251.3448582.9648
1 EUR1.0799511.457127.772830.856681.648281.4523789.5978
1 CAD0.7411520.68628415.334370.587961.131190.99673961.4896
1 CNY0.1389390.1286530.18746410.1102210.2120560.18685211.5271

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Lesotho Loti
1 RUB0.20593 LSL
5 RUB1.02965 LSL
10 RUB2.05931 LSL
20 RUB4.11862 LSL
50 RUB10.29655 LSL
100 RUB20.59310 LSL
250 RUB51.48275 LSL
500 RUB102.96550 LSL
1000 RUB205.93100 LSL
2000 RUB411.86200 LSL
5000 RUB1029.65500 LSL
10000 RUB2059.31000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Russian Ruble
1 LSL4.85599 RUB
5 LSL24.27995 RUB
10 LSL48.55990 RUB
20 LSL97.11980 RUB
50 LSL242.79950 RUB
100 LSL485.59900 RUB
250 LSL1213.99750 RUB
500 LSL2427.99500 RUB
1000 LSL4855.99000 RUB
2000 LSL9711.98000 RUB
5000 LSL24279.95000 RUB
10000 LSL48559.90000 RUB