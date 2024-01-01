5 Russian rubles to Kyrgystani soms

Convert RUB to KGS at the real exchange rate

5 rub
4.84 kgs

1.00000 RUB = 0.96763 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.926451.349257.197650.7933051.526831.3451582.9464
1 EUR1.0793511.456317.768780.856251.647991.4518989.5282
1 CAD0.7411520.68666615.334560.587961.131620.99696161.4759
1 CNY0.1389340.128720.18745710.1102170.212130.18688711.5241

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Kyrgystani Som
1 RUB0.96763 KGS
5 RUB4.83814 KGS
10 RUB9.67629 KGS
20 RUB19.35258 KGS
50 RUB48.38145 KGS
100 RUB96.76290 KGS
250 RUB241.90725 KGS
500 RUB483.81450 KGS
1000 RUB967.62900 KGS
2000 RUB1935.25800 KGS
5000 RUB4838.14500 KGS
10000 RUB9676.29000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Russian Ruble
1 KGS1.03345 RUB
5 KGS5.16725 RUB
10 KGS10.33450 RUB
20 KGS20.66900 RUB
50 KGS51.67250 RUB
100 KGS103.34500 RUB
250 KGS258.36250 RUB
500 KGS516.72500 RUB
1000 KGS1033.45000 RUB
2000 KGS2066.90000 RUB
5000 KGS5167.25000 RUB
10000 KGS10334.50000 RUB