1 Russian ruble to British pounds sterling

Convert RUB to GBP at the real exchange rate

1 rub
0.01 gbp

1.00000 RUB = 0.00859 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / British Pound Sterling
1 RUB0.00859 GBP
5 RUB0.04297 GBP
10 RUB0.08595 GBP
20 RUB0.17189 GBP
50 RUB0.42974 GBP
100 RUB0.85947 GBP
250 RUB2.14867 GBP
500 RUB4.29735 GBP
1000 RUB8.59470 GBP
2000 RUB17.18940 GBP
5000 RUB42.97350 GBP
10000 RUB85.94700 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Russian Ruble
1 GBP116.35100 RUB
5 GBP581.75500 RUB
10 GBP1163.51000 RUB
20 GBP2327.02000 RUB
50 GBP5817.55000 RUB
100 GBP11635.10000 RUB
250 GBP29087.75000 RUB
500 GBP58175.50000 RUB
1000 GBP116351.00000 RUB
2000 GBP232702.00000 RUB
5000 GBP581755.00000 RUB
10000 GBP1163510.00000 RUB