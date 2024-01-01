50 Russian rubles to Egyptian pounds

Convert RUB to EGP at the real exchange rate

50 rub
16.72 egp

1.00000 RUB = 0.33448 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:11
1 USD10.92771.349657.198450.7939971.527771.3456582.9352
1 EUR1.077911.454797.759210.8558451.646781.4504889.3959
1 CAD0.7409330.68738615.333570.5882991.131970.99703661.4494
1 CNY0.1389190.1288790.18749210.1103010.2122360.18693611.5213

How to convert Russian rubles to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Egyptian Pound
1 RUB0.33448 EGP
5 RUB1.67241 EGP
10 RUB3.34483 EGP
20 RUB6.68966 EGP
50 RUB16.72415 EGP
100 RUB33.44830 EGP
250 RUB83.62075 EGP
500 RUB167.24150 EGP
1000 RUB334.48300 EGP
2000 RUB668.96600 EGP
5000 RUB1672.41500 EGP
10000 RUB3344.83000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Russian Ruble
1 EGP2.98969 RUB
5 EGP14.94845 RUB
10 EGP29.89690 RUB
20 EGP59.79380 RUB
50 EGP149.48450 RUB
100 EGP298.96900 RUB
250 EGP747.42250 RUB
500 EGP1494.84500 RUB
1000 EGP2989.69000 RUB
2000 EGP5979.38000 RUB
5000 EGP14948.45000 RUB
10000 EGP29896.90000 RUB