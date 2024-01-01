100 Russian rubles to Danish kroner

100 rub
7.48 dkk

1.00000 RUB = 0.07479 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:06
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Danish Krone
1 RUB0.07479 DKK
5 RUB0.37393 DKK
10 RUB0.74786 DKK
20 RUB1.49571 DKK
50 RUB3.73928 DKK
100 RUB7.47856 DKK
250 RUB18.69640 DKK
500 RUB37.39280 DKK
1000 RUB74.78560 DKK
2000 RUB149.57120 DKK
5000 RUB373.92800 DKK
10000 RUB747.85600 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Russian Ruble
1 DKK13.37160 RUB
5 DKK66.85800 RUB
10 DKK133.71600 RUB
20 DKK267.43200 RUB
50 DKK668.58000 RUB
100 DKK1337.16000 RUB
250 DKK3342.90000 RUB
500 DKK6685.80000 RUB
1000 DKK13371.60000 RUB
2000 DKK26743.20000 RUB
5000 DKK66858.00000 RUB
10000 DKK133716.00000 RUB