5 Russian rubles to Bahraini dinars

Convert RUB to BHD at the real exchange rate

5 rub
0.020 bhd

1.00000 RUB = 0.00407 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855841.0770589.34951.454561.648130.9512918.3609
1 GBP1.1684411.25845104.3981.699541.925711.1115321.4533
1 USD0.92850.794628182.95761.35051.530220.8832517.0474
1 INR0.0111920.009578730.012054410.01627940.01844580.0106470.205495

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bahraini Dinar
1 RUB0.00407 BHD
5 RUB0.02037 BHD
10 RUB0.04073 BHD
20 RUB0.08147 BHD
50 RUB0.20367 BHD
100 RUB0.40733 BHD
250 RUB1.01833 BHD
500 RUB2.03665 BHD
1000 RUB4.07330 BHD
2000 RUB8.14660 BHD
5000 RUB20.36650 BHD
10000 RUB40.73300 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 BHD245.50100 RUB
5 BHD1227.50500 RUB
10 BHD2455.01000 RUB
20 BHD4910.02000 RUB
50 BHD12275.05000 RUB
100 BHD24550.10000 RUB
250 BHD61375.25000 RUB
500 BHD122750.50000 RUB
1000 BHD245501.00000 RUB
2000 BHD491002.00000 RUB
5000 BHD1227505.00000 RUB
10000 BHD2455010.00000 RUB