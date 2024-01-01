250 Serbian dinars to CFP francs

Convert RSD to XPF at the real exchange rate

250 rsd
255 xpf

1.00000 RSD = 1.02063 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855791.0771589.35841.455181.649040.95150518.3684
1 GBP1.1685111.25865104.4151.700371.92691.1118421.4635
1 USD0.92840.794502182.95821.350951.530920.8833517.0528
1 INR0.01119090.009577140.012054310.01628470.01845420.01064810.205559

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 RSD1.02063 XPF
5 RSD5.10315 XPF
10 RSD10.20630 XPF
20 RSD20.41260 XPF
50 RSD51.03150 XPF
100 RSD102.06300 XPF
250 RSD255.15750 XPF
500 RSD510.31500 XPF
1000 RSD1020.63000 XPF
2000 RSD2041.26000 XPF
5000 RSD5103.15000 XPF
10000 RSD10206.30000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Serbian Dinar
1 XPF0.97979 RSD
5 XPF4.89896 RSD
10 XPF9.79792 RSD
20 XPF19.59584 RSD
50 XPF48.98960 RSD
100 XPF97.97920 RSD
250 XPF244.94800 RSD
500 XPF489.89600 RSD
1000 XPF979.79200 RSD
2000 XPF1959.58400 RSD
5000 XPF4898.96000 RSD
10000 XPF9797.92000 RSD