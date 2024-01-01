20 Serbian dinars to US dollars

Convert RSD to USD at the real exchange rate

20 rsd
0.18 usd

1.00000 RSD = 0.00919 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8558351.0774589.38331.455471.649120.9516718.3611
1 GBP1.1684511.25895104.441.700651.926921.1119821.4541
1 USD0.92810.794313182.95821.350851.530570.8832517.0413
1 INR0.01118780.009574850.012054310.01628350.01844990.01064690.20542

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / US Dollar
1 RSD0.00919 USD
5 RSD0.04597 USD
10 RSD0.09194 USD
20 RSD0.18388 USD
50 RSD0.45971 USD
100 RSD0.91941 USD
250 RSD2.29854 USD
500 RSD4.59708 USD
1000 RSD9.19415 USD
2000 RSD18.38830 USD
5000 RSD45.97075 USD
10000 RSD91.94150 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Serbian Dinar
1 USD108.76500 RSD
5 USD543.82500 RSD
10 USD1087.65000 RSD
20 USD2175.30000 RSD
50 USD5438.25000 RSD
100 USD10876.50000 RSD
250 USD27191.25000 RSD
500 USD54382.50000 RSD
1000 USD108765.00000 RSD
2000 USD217530.00000 RSD
5000 USD543825.00000 RSD
10000 USD1087650.00000 RSD