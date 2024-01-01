10 Serbian dinars to Swedish kronor

Convert RSD to SEK at the real exchange rate

10 rsd
0.96 sek

1.00000 RSD = 0.09574 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:03
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855671.0772589.36821.45521.648940.9518618.3544
1 GBP1.1686711.25895104.4421.700651.927061.1124121.4502
1 USD0.92830.794313182.95961.350851.530690.8836517.0382
1 INR0.01118970.009574690.012054110.01628320.0184510.01065160.205379

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 RSD0.09574 SEK
5 RSD0.47871 SEK
10 RSD0.95742 SEK
20 RSD1.91483 SEK
50 RSD4.78709 SEK
100 RSD9.57417 SEK
250 RSD23.93542 SEK
500 RSD47.87085 SEK
1000 RSD95.74170 SEK
2000 RSD191.48340 SEK
5000 RSD478.70850 SEK
10000 RSD957.41700 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Serbian Dinar
1 SEK10.44480 RSD
5 SEK52.22400 RSD
10 SEK104.44800 RSD
20 SEK208.89600 RSD
50 SEK522.24000 RSD
100 SEK1044.48000 RSD
250 SEK2611.20000 RSD
500 SEK5222.40000 RSD
1000 SEK10444.80000 RSD
2000 SEK20889.60000 RSD
5000 SEK52224.00000 RSD
10000 SEK104448.00000 RSD