1 thousand Serbian dinars to Japanese yen

Convert RSD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 rsd
1,381 jpy

1.00000 RSD = 1.38138 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:33
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Japanese Yen
1 RSD1.38138 JPY
5 RSD6.90690 JPY
10 RSD13.81380 JPY
20 RSD27.62760 JPY
50 RSD69.06900 JPY
100 RSD138.13800 JPY
250 RSD345.34500 JPY
500 RSD690.69000 JPY
1000 RSD1381.38000 JPY
2000 RSD2762.76000 JPY
5000 RSD6906.90000 JPY
10000 RSD13813.80000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Serbian Dinar
100 JPY72.39130 RSD
1000 JPY723.91300 RSD
1500 JPY1085.86950 RSD
2000 JPY1447.82600 RSD
3000 JPY2171.73900 RSD
5000 JPY3619.56500 RSD
5400 JPY3909.13020 RSD
10000 JPY7239.13000 RSD
15000 JPY10858.69500 RSD
20000 JPY14478.26000 RSD
25000 JPY18097.82500 RSD
30000 JPY21717.39000 RSD