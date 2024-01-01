1 Romanian leu to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert RON to KZT at the real exchange rate

1 ron
97.66 kzt

1.00000 RON = 97.66230 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:19
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 RON97.66230 KZT
5 RON488.31150 KZT
10 RON976.62300 KZT
20 RON1953.24600 KZT
50 RON4883.11500 KZT
100 RON9766.23000 KZT
250 RON24415.57500 KZT
500 RON48831.15000 KZT
1000 RON97662.30000 KZT
2000 RON195324.60000 KZT
5000 RON488311.50000 KZT
10000 RON976623.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Romanian Leu
1 KZT0.01024 RON
5 KZT0.05120 RON
10 KZT0.10239 RON
20 KZT0.20479 RON
50 KZT0.51197 RON
100 KZT1.02394 RON
250 KZT2.55985 RON
500 KZT5.11970 RON
1000 KZT10.23940 RON
2000 KZT20.47880 RON
5000 KZT51.19700 RON
10000 KZT102.39400 RON