1.00000 RON = 0.17192 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855611.0769589.37191.454581.649110.95060518.3653
1 GBP1.1687611.25865104.451.71.927341.1110321.4639
1 USD0.928550.794502182.98611.350651.531280.8826517.0531
1 INR0.01118920.009573920.012050210.01627560.01845220.01063610.205493

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Gibraltar Pound
1 RON0.17192 GIP
5 RON0.85959 GIP
10 RON1.71918 GIP
20 RON3.43836 GIP
50 RON8.59590 GIP
100 RON17.19180 GIP
250 RON42.97950 GIP
500 RON85.95900 GIP
1000 RON171.91800 GIP
2000 RON343.83600 GIP
5000 RON859.59000 GIP
10000 RON1719.18000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Romanian Leu
1 GIP5.81671 RON
5 GIP29.08355 RON
10 GIP58.16710 RON
20 GIP116.33420 RON
50 GIP290.83550 RON
100 GIP581.67100 RON
250 GIP1454.17750 RON
500 GIP2908.35500 RON
1000 GIP5816.71000 RON
2000 GIP11633.42000 RON
5000 GIP29083.55000 RON
10000 GIP58167.10000 RON