1 thousand Romanian leus to Egyptian pounds

Convert RON to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
6,686.75 egp

1.00000 RON = 6.68675 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:33
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Egyptian Pound
1 RON6.68675 EGP
5 RON33.43375 EGP
10 RON66.86750 EGP
20 RON133.73500 EGP
50 RON334.33750 EGP
100 RON668.67500 EGP
250 RON1671.68750 EGP
500 RON3343.37500 EGP
1000 RON6686.75000 EGP
2000 RON13373.50000 EGP
5000 RON33433.75000 EGP
10000 RON66867.50000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Romanian Leu
1 EGP0.14955 RON
5 EGP0.74774 RON
10 EGP1.49549 RON
20 EGP2.99098 RON
50 EGP7.47745 RON
100 EGP14.95490 RON
250 EGP37.38725 RON
500 EGP74.77450 RON
1000 EGP149.54900 RON
2000 EGP299.09800 RON
5000 EGP747.74500 RON
10000 EGP1495.49000 RON