1 thousand Romanian leus to Czech korunas

Convert RON to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
5,119.59 czk

1.00000 RON = 5.11959 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:27
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Czech Republic Koruna
1 RON5.11959 CZK
5 RON25.59795 CZK
10 RON51.19590 CZK
20 RON102.39180 CZK
50 RON255.97950 CZK
100 RON511.95900 CZK
250 RON1279.89750 CZK
500 RON2559.79500 CZK
1000 RON5119.59000 CZK
2000 RON10239.18000 CZK
5000 RON25597.95000 CZK
10000 RON51195.90000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Romanian Leu
1 CZK0.19533 RON
5 CZK0.97664 RON
10 CZK1.95328 RON
20 CZK3.90656 RON
50 CZK9.76640 RON
100 CZK19.53280 RON
250 CZK48.83200 RON
500 CZK97.66400 RON
1000 CZK195.32800 RON
2000 CZK390.65600 RON
5000 CZK976.64000 RON
10000 CZK1953.28000 RON