100 Qatari rials to Romanian leus

Convert QAR to RON at the real exchange rate

100 qar
126.85 ron

1.00000 QAR = 1.26850 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:00
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Romanian Leu
1 QAR1.26850 RON
5 QAR6.34250 RON
10 QAR12.68500 RON
20 QAR25.37000 RON
50 QAR63.42500 RON
100 QAR126.85000 RON
250 QAR317.12500 RON
500 QAR634.25000 RON
1000 QAR1268.50000 RON
2000 QAR2537.00000 RON
5000 QAR6342.50000 RON
10000 QAR12685.00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Qatari Rial
1 RON0.78834 QAR
5 RON3.94168 QAR
10 RON7.88336 QAR
20 RON15.76672 QAR
50 RON39.41680 QAR
100 RON78.83360 QAR
250 RON197.08400 QAR
500 RON394.16800 QAR
1000 RON788.33600 QAR
2000 RON1576.67200 QAR
5000 RON3941.68000 QAR
10000 RON7883.36000 QAR