5 Qatari rials to Lesotho lotis

Convert QAR to LSL at the real exchange rate

5 qar
26.04 lsl

1.00000 QAR = 5.20829 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:25
How to convert Qatari rials to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Lesotho Loti
1 QAR5.20829 LSL
5 QAR26.04145 LSL
10 QAR52.08290 LSL
20 QAR104.16580 LSL
50 QAR260.41450 LSL
100 QAR520.82900 LSL
250 QAR1302.07250 LSL
500 QAR2604.14500 LSL
1000 QAR5208.29000 LSL
2000 QAR10416.58000 LSL
5000 QAR26041.45000 LSL
10000 QAR52082.90000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Qatari Rial
1 LSL0.19200 QAR
5 LSL0.96001 QAR
10 LSL1.92002 QAR
20 LSL3.84004 QAR
50 LSL9.60010 QAR
100 LSL19.20020 QAR
250 LSL48.00050 QAR
500 LSL96.00100 QAR
1000 LSL192.00200 QAR
2000 LSL384.00400 QAR
5000 LSL960.01000 QAR
10000 LSL1920.02000 QAR