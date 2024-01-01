20 Qatari rials to Liberian dollars

Convert QAR to LRD at the real exchange rate

20 qar
1,045.92 lrd

1.00000 QAR = 52.29610 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8553351.076589.37111.453971.649180.95069518.3606
1 GBP1.1691311.25855104.4851.699861.928071.1114921.4656
1 USD0.928950.794565183.02011.350651.531980.8831517.0558
1 INR0.01118930.009570760.012045310.0162690.01845310.01063780.205442

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Liberian Dollar
1 QAR52.29610 LRD
5 QAR261.48050 LRD
10 QAR522.96100 LRD
20 QAR1045.92200 LRD
50 QAR2614.80500 LRD
100 QAR5229.61000 LRD
250 QAR13074.02500 LRD
500 QAR26148.05000 LRD
1000 QAR52296.10000 LRD
2000 QAR104592.20000 LRD
5000 QAR261480.50000 LRD
10000 QAR522961.00000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 LRD0.01912 QAR
5 LRD0.09561 QAR
10 LRD0.19122 QAR
20 LRD0.38244 QAR
50 LRD0.95610 QAR
100 LRD1.91219 QAR
250 LRD4.78048 QAR
500 LRD9.56095 QAR
1000 LRD19.12190 QAR
2000 LRD38.24380 QAR
5000 LRD95.60950 QAR
10000 LRD191.21900 QAR