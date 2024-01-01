10 Qatari rials to Laotian kips

Convert QAR to LAK at the real exchange rate

10 qar
57,253.30 lak

1.00000 QAR = 5725.33000 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8553251.076389.35461.45371.648620.95069518.3565
1 GBP1.1691511.25835104.4681.699591.927471.111521.4614
1 USD0.92910.794691183.02021.350651.531750.8832517.0552
1 INR0.01119140.009572270.012045310.01626890.01845030.0106390.205434

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Laotian Kip
1 QAR5725.33000 LAK
5 QAR28626.65000 LAK
10 QAR57253.30000 LAK
20 QAR114506.60000 LAK
50 QAR286266.50000 LAK
100 QAR572533.00000 LAK
250 QAR1431332.50000 LAK
500 QAR2862665.00000 LAK
1000 QAR5725330.00000 LAK
2000 QAR11450660.00000 LAK
5000 QAR28626650.00000 LAK
10000 QAR57253300.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Qatari Rial
1 LAK0.00017 QAR
5 LAK0.00087 QAR
10 LAK0.00175 QAR
20 LAK0.00349 QAR
50 LAK0.00873 QAR
100 LAK0.01747 QAR
250 LAK0.04367 QAR
500 LAK0.08733 QAR
1000 LAK0.17466 QAR
2000 LAK0.34932 QAR
5000 LAK0.87331 QAR
10000 LAK1.74662 QAR