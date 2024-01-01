10 thousand Qatari rials to Algerian dinars

Convert QAR to DZD at the real exchange rate

10,000 qar
369,018 dzd

1.00000 QAR = 36.90180 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855631.0769589.41211.453721.648350.95081518.3583
1 GBP1.1687311.25865104.4971.698991.926461.1112521.4557
1 USD0.928550.794502183.02341.349851.530570.8828517.0466
1 INR0.01118420.009569620.012044810.01625870.01843540.01063370.205323

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Algerian Dinar
1 QAR36.90180 DZD
5 QAR184.50900 DZD
10 QAR369.01800 DZD
20 QAR738.03600 DZD
50 QAR1845.09000 DZD
100 QAR3690.18000 DZD
250 QAR9225.45000 DZD
500 QAR18450.90000 DZD
1000 QAR36901.80000 DZD
2000 QAR73803.60000 DZD
5000 QAR184509.00000 DZD
10000 QAR369018.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 DZD0.02710 QAR
5 DZD0.13550 QAR
10 DZD0.27099 QAR
20 DZD0.54198 QAR
50 DZD1.35495 QAR
100 DZD2.70990 QAR
250 DZD6.77475 QAR
500 DZD13.54950 QAR
1000 DZD27.09900 QAR
2000 DZD54.19800 QAR
5000 DZD135.49500 QAR
10000 DZD270.99000 QAR