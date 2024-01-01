10 thousand Qatari rials to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert QAR to BAM at the real exchange rate

10,000 qar
4,983.95 bam

1.00000 QAR = 0.49839 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.02941.35035278.970.7945650.928551529.321.53186
1 INR0.012043910.01626353.359890.009569680.011183418.4190.0184496
1 CAD0.74054961.48731206.5910.5884140.6876351132.541.13442
1 PKR0.003584610.2976280.0048404810.002848210.003328495.482020.00549114

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 QAR0.49839 BAM
5 QAR2.49198 BAM
10 QAR4.98395 BAM
20 QAR9.96790 BAM
50 QAR24.91975 BAM
100 QAR49.83950 BAM
250 QAR124.59875 BAM
500 QAR249.19750 BAM
1000 QAR498.39500 BAM
2000 QAR996.79000 BAM
5000 QAR2491.97500 BAM
10000 QAR4983.95000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Qatari Rial
1 BAM2.00644 QAR
5 BAM10.03220 QAR
10 BAM20.06440 QAR
20 BAM40.12880 QAR
50 BAM100.32200 QAR
100 BAM200.64400 QAR
250 BAM501.61000 QAR
500 BAM1003.22000 QAR
1000 BAM2006.44000 QAR
2000 BAM4012.88000 QAR
5000 BAM10032.20000 QAR
10000 BAM20064.40000 QAR