10 thousand Paraguayan guaranis to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert PYG to KZT at the real exchange rate

10,000 pyg
616.50 kzt

1.00000 PYG = 0.06165 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855841.0773589.44111.454151.650230.9511418.3694
1 GBP1.1684411.25885104.5091.699131.928241.1113521.464
1 USD0.92820.794376183.01951.349751.531750.8828517.0505
1 INR0.01118050.009568540.012045410.01625820.01845040.01063420.205379

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guaranis

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 PYG0.06165 KZT
5 PYG0.30825 KZT
10 PYG0.61650 KZT
20 PYG1.23300 KZT
50 PYG3.08249 KZT
100 PYG6.16498 KZT
250 PYG15.41245 KZT
500 PYG30.82490 KZT
1000 PYG61.64980 KZT
2000 PYG123.29960 KZT
5000 PYG308.24900 KZT
10000 PYG616.49800 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Paraguayan Guarani
1 KZT16.22060 PYG
5 KZT81.10300 PYG
10 KZT162.20600 PYG
20 KZT324.41200 PYG
50 KZT811.03000 PYG
100 KZT1622.06000 PYG
250 KZT4055.15000 PYG
500 KZT8110.30000 PYG
1000 KZT16220.60000 PYG
2000 KZT32441.20000 PYG
5000 KZT81103.00000 PYG
10000 KZT162206.00000 PYG