100 Paraguayan guaranis to Kenyan shillings

Convert PYG to KES at the real exchange rate

100 pyg
2 kes

1.00000 PYG = 0.01992 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.5316383.02120.928256.01921.346551.349750.794407
1 AUD0.6529154.20450.60602436.57490.8791620.8812520.518669
1 INR0.01204510.018448610.01118030.6747580.01621940.01625790.00956873
1 EUR1.077351.650189.4429160.35231.450711.454150.85586

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Paraguayan guaranis

PYG to USD

PYG to AUD

PYG to INR

PYG to EUR

PYG to PHP

PYG to SGD

PYG to CAD

PYG to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Kenyan Shilling
1 PYG0.01992 KES
5 PYG0.09959 KES
10 PYG0.19918 KES
20 PYG0.39837 KES
50 PYG0.99592 KES
100 PYG1.99184 KES
250 PYG4.97960 KES
500 PYG9.95920 KES
1000 PYG19.91840 KES
2000 PYG39.83680 KES
5000 PYG99.59200 KES
10000 PYG199.18400 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Paraguayan Guarani
1 KES50.20490 PYG
5 KES251.02450 PYG
10 KES502.04900 PYG
20 KES1004.09800 PYG
50 KES2510.24500 PYG
100 KES5020.49000 PYG
250 KES12551.22500 PYG
500 KES25102.45000 PYG
1000 KES50204.90000 PYG
2000 KES100409.80000 PYG
5000 KES251024.50000 PYG
10000 KES502049.00000 PYG